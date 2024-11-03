SMU cornerback taken off field in an ambulance after getting hurt on special teams play

DALLAS (AP) — SMU cornerback AJ Davis was taken off the field in an ambulance after a special teams play late in the first half of the No. 20 Mustangs' game against No. 18 Pittsburgh on Saturday night

The ambulance from University Park Fire Department drove nearly the length of the field to where medical personnel surrounded Davis, and secured him on a stretcher. His head was immobilized by an oversized neck support device when placed into the ambulance.

SMU officials said later in the game that Davis had full movement, and was at a hospital.