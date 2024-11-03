Nation & World News
Nation & World News

SMU cornerback taken off field in an ambulance after getting hurt on special teams play

SMU cornerback AJ Davis has been taken off the field in an ambulance after a special teams play late in the first half of the No. 20 Mustangs’ game against No. 18 Pittsburgh
SMU cornerback AJ Davis is worked on by medical staff after an injury during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

AP

AP

SMU cornerback AJ Davis is worked on by medical staff after an injury during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) (AP)
Updated 34 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — SMU cornerback AJ Davis was taken off the field in an ambulance after a special teams play late in the first half of the No. 20 Mustangs' game against No. 18 Pittsburgh on Saturday night

The ambulance from University Park Fire Department drove nearly the length of the field to where medical personnel surrounded Davis, and secured him on a stretcher. His head was immobilized by an oversized neck support device when placed into the ambulance.

SMU officials said later in the game that Davis had full movement, and was at a hospital.

The Mustangs had kicked off after taking a 28-3 lead. Davis was face down on the field, and video of the play showed his head making contact with the returner while lunging trying to make a tackle, and then another player falling on his back.

Several apparent family members wearing Davis' No. 14 were on the field and comforted by SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, who then gathered his players around the 35-yard line, less than 15 yards from where Davis was being put into the ambulance.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi also came across and spoke briefly with Lashlee in the middle of the field.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

SMU cornerback AJ Davis is taken off the field by ambulance after sustaining an injury during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

SMU cornerback AJ Davis was tended to by medical staff after sustaining an injury during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

SMU cornerback AJ Davis is taken off the field by ambulance after sustaining an injury during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary TD to Noah Brown gives Commanders 18-15 win over Bears
Placeholder Image

Madison Keel/UGAAA

Injured Georgia football defensive lineman out for rest of the season
Placeholder Image

AP

Injured Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland are out again for Cowboys against Falcons
Placeholder Image

AP

Matthew Sluka, who left UNLV over NIL dispute, enters transfer portal
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Vigil held for Grizzly No. 399, the beloved Grand Teton bear who was killed by a vehicle22m ago
Live from New York: Harris making surprise 'Saturday Night Live' appearance with election...22m ago
Harris and Trump focus on Sunbelt states during final weekend push for votes32m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Tracy Gonzalez

This undecided Georgia voter faces a choice: Donald Trump or her husband
How Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s guilty plea came together
Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast