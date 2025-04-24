Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crash causing backups on I-285 West in DeKalb
Smoke from growing New Jersey wildfire to affect air quality in the New York City area

A fast-moving wildfire engulfing part of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens is expected to grow, with smoke affecting the air quality in the New York City area before rain arrives this week
By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

CHATSWORTH, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire engulfing part of New Jersey's Pine Barrens was expected grow Thursday, with smoke affecting the air quality in the New York City area before rain arrives this week, authorities said.

Higher-than-normal pollution levels were expected Thursday in New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties, and in Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advised Wednesday. The fire is roughly 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of New York City.

It said “going indoors may reduce exposure” to problems such as eye, nose and throat irritation, coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath.

The fire in the southern part of New Jersey has grown to more than 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) and could continue to burn for days, officials said. No one has been injured so far in the blaze, and 5,000 residents were evacuated but have been permitted to return home. A single commercial building and some vehicles were destroyed in the fire, while 12 structures remained threatened Wednesday evening.

“This is still a very active fire,” said New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. “As we continue to get this under full control the expectation is that the number of acres will grow and will grow in a place that is unpopulated.”

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office in New Jersey also cautioned early Thursday about air quality, saying “smoke will continue to permeate the area.” It said emergency personnel will be on site for the next few days.

In New York, dry conditions across the state are resulting in a “high” fire danger rating in several regions including New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and portions of the North Country, the state air quality advisory said. The rest of the state is at a moderate or low level of fire danger.

Officials said the fire is believed to be the second-worst in the last two decades, smaller only than a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles (67 square kilometers).

Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency Wednesday and officials said they’ve contained about 50% of the wildfire.

Video released by the state agency overseeing the fire service showed billowing white and black clouds of smoke, intense flames engulfing pines and firefighters dousing a charred structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities said.

Forest fires are a common occurrence in the Pine Barrens, a 1.1 million-acre (445,000-hectare) state and federally protected reserve about the size of the Grand Canyon lying halfway between Philadelphia to the west and the Atlantic coast to the east. The region, with its quick-draining sandy soil, is in peak forest fire season. The trees are still developing leaves, humidity remains low and winds can kick up, drying out the forest floor.

The area had been under a severe drought until recently.

___

Associated Press writers Mike Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey, Hallie Golden in Seattle and Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

A helicopter helps fight the wildfire close to the Garden State Parkway's Waretown toll plaza in New Jersey on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Elizabeth Robertson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image taken from aerial video shows smoke rising from wildfires in Ocean County, N.J., Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (WPVI via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke fills the sky from a wildfire in Lacey Townships, N.J. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A fire burns on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Waretown, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image taken from aerial video shows smoke and flames from wildfires in Ocean County, N.J., Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (WPVI via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters battle a house fire Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke fills the sky as firefighters battle a wildfire in Lacey Townships, N.J. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke fills the sky from a wildfire in Lacey Townships, N.J. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke fills the sky from a wildfire in Lacey Townships, N.J. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters battle a house fire Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke rises from a wildfire early Wednesday, April 23, 2025, near Barnegat Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Waretown Volunteer Fire Company firefighters prepare to respond to a wildfire on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Waretown, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People head into an evacuation shelter at Southern Regional High School from wildfires on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Stafford Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Waretown volunteer firefighter helps prepare a firetruck to respond to a wildfire on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Waretown, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carmine, of Waretown, and his dog Amber sit outside an evacuation center at Southern Regional High School during wildfires on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Stafford Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liberty Door and Awning's 20,000 foot warehouse is damaged from a wildfire in Forked River, N.J., on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Elizabeth Robertson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liberty Door and Awning's 20,000 foot warehouse is damaged from a wildfire in Forked River, N.J., on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Elizabeth Robertson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Damage from a wildfire is seen Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Ocean Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke fills the sky as firefighters battle a wildfire in Lacey Townships, N.J. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke fills the sky as firefighters battle a wildfire in Lacey Townships, N.J. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Lacey Townships, N.J. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke fills the sky as firefighters battle a wildfire in Lacey Townships, N.J. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

