Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike

"Due to the changing nature of the situation, we are not announcing a reopening date at this time," the Smithsonian said in its statement. “We will use this time to reassess, monitor and explore additional risk-mitigation measures.”

The nation’s capital is at the second phase of its reopening plan, which permits limited indoor seating in restaurants but requires all adults to wear masks outside their homes. Both Maryland and Virginia have recently boosted their restrictions, but D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said there were fewer rollbacks necessary in the city because it had consistently been more conservative that its neighbors.

“We have been very deliberate,” she said Wednesday. “We never had bars open. We never had spectators at sporting events.”

Bowser said her team is discussing more targeted “interventions” that they believe will have a tangible impact on the spread of the virus. She said those changes are coming soon.

Bowser has repeatedly warned about the dangers of small family gatherings such as birthday parties, and has appealed to her residents to skip the traditional Thanksgiving family meal this year. With the exception of Maryland and Virginia, which are exempted, residents of every state other than Hawaii and Vermont are currently required to receive a COVID-19 test before travelling to Washington.