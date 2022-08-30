Smith, Niemann among players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Smith and Niemann, who is from Chile, were among the eight qualifiers for the International team at the Presidents Cup, which will be played in a month at Quail Hollow. Leishman and Lahiri previously have played in the matches.

Because the PGA Tour exclusively operates the Presidents Cup — unlike the Ryder Cup, which Europe operates on home soil — players who join LIV Golf are not eligible.

Niemann, 23, considered joining the rival league in February until Phil Mickelson's disparaging comments about the Saudis and the PGA Tour stalled the launch of LIV Golf. Niemann then won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera and cited the competition and history as reasons he wanted to stay on the PGA Tour.

But all his best friends in golf have joined the rival series — Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer of Mexico, Sergio Garcia of Spain — and they often shared a house and brought in their own chef for the week. His manager, Carlos Rodriguez of GSE Worldwide, said Niemann still had not signed a LIV Golf deal when he flew to Boston on Monday.

Along with winning the British Open for his first major, Smith won The Players Championship in March by one shot over Lahiri. Paul Casey was two shots behind, and now all three players have joined LIV Golf.

Along with big signing bonuses — The Daily Telegraph reported $150 million for Smith — players complete for $25 million in prize money at each of the LIV Golf Invitational events.

The Boston event is at The International, which about 45 minutes west of Boston. LIV Golf takes off next week because of the European tour flagship event at Wentworth in England, and then returns Sept. 16-18 to the Chicago suburbs.

The crowd reacts after Joaquin Niemann made an eagle putt on the eighteenth green during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Cameron Tringale watches his shot on the third tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez