Smith, Arkansas hold off Texas Tech 68-66 in NCAA 2nd round

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points for Texas Tech (18-11), which struggled with its shot for a long stretch only to regain its touch right as Arkansas seemed poised to pull away.

The Red Raiders climbed back with an 11-0 run, which included Chibuzo Agbo banking in a straightaway 3-pointer to bring Texas Tech within 58-57 with 5:30 left. Fittingly, Moody answered that improbable shot with one of his own, banking in a contested 3 off a crossover on the next possession.

The Red Raiders — finalists in the 2019 tournament — also had two late chances to take the lead in the final 2 minutes. But Mac McClung missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the line with 1:15 left in a 67-66 game, and then Shannon missed a shot inside with about 30 seconds left on the next possession.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders advanced with Friday’s win against 11th-seeded Utah State, shooting nearly 57% after halftime and scoring 28 points off turnovers for the game. But they couldn't replicate that formula, going 6 for 35 (17%) from midway through the first half until about 8 minutes left in the game. And the Red Raiders forced just nine turnovers that led to five points.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks opened the tournament by rallying from a 14-point hole in their first-round win against Colgate. Smith had 29 points in that one, then came through again by making 9 of 11 shots with six rebounds as the most steady source of production for the Razorbacks all day.

