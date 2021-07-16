Small Russian plane makes forced landing after engine fails

The plane belongs to the local SiLA airline and was flying from the town of Kedrovoye to Tomsk.

Authorities launched an investigation of whether the airline had complied with regulations.

The flight crew hadn't reported any problems before the plane disappeared, but the plane's emergency beacon activated during the flight, signaling that the aircraft had made a forced landing or crashed.

The incident comes 10 days after another Russian plane crashed while preparing to land in bad weather on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, killing all 28 people on board. The investigation into the crash of the An-26 plane is ongoing.