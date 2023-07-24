Small earthquake shakes Arizona town; no immediate reports of any injuries or damage

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
The United States Geological Survey says a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook a northern Arizona town Sunday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook a northern Arizona town Sunday afternoon but there was no immediate word on any injuries or damage, according to authorities.

The United States Geological Survey said the small quake struck near Chino Valley, just north of Prescott, around 2 p.m.

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management said that it received reports of shaking and tremors in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.

Records show that since 1850, Arizona has had more than 20 earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 or higher.

The USGS reports that the largest earthquake on record in Arizona measured a 5.6 magnitude in July 1959.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

‘Heartbroken’: 16-year-old DeKalb IHOP employee shot, killed; teen arrested5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fulton County jail still working to restore air conditioning after power outage
7h ago

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Amber Alert canceled after 15-month-old Georgia girl found safe; father at large
3h ago

Credit: AP

Ozzie Albies’ clutch homer lifts Braves to series win over Brewers
3h ago

Credit: AP

Ozzie Albies’ clutch homer lifts Braves to series win over Brewers
3h ago

Credit: Steven Colquitt

Bulldog Nation celebrates Brian Harman’s Open Championship
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
20m ago
Hun Sen's ruling party claims landslide win in Cambodian election after opposition was...
50m ago
Spain at risk of political gridlock after conservative win falls short of toppling PM...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
21h ago
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top