Small businesses can capitalize on Small Business Saturday with some planning

Small Business Saturday — the Saturday after Thanksgiving — is coming up
FILE - Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at at Shoe Stop while shopping during Small Business Saturday in Wesleyan Park Plaza on Nov. 25, 2023, in Owensboro, Ky. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP, File)

By MAE ANDERSON – Associated Press
47 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Small Business Saturday — the Saturday after Thanksgiving — is coming up. But it doesn't always translate to big sales for small businesses. There are some things small business owners should keep in mind when marketing themselves for the big holiday shopping weekend.

American Express introduced a marketing promotion called "Small Business Saturday" 15 years ago. It has been co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011. The idea was to promote smaller shops over the big box chains like Walmart and Best Buy that typically get the lion's share of business on Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving that is typically the biggest shopping day of the year.

So how can small businesses capitalize on the Saturday — and the rest of the weekend? First, shop owners should make sure they have a strong line of communication with customers. Broadcast deals via customer email lists and social media to entice shoppers into the store.

Create your own marketing campaign — or use free marketing assets offered by American Express that are specific to different industries, including dining, beauty and retail. They include posters and suggested social media posts.

Team up with other local businesses. Many communities offer a map of local retailers for customers on Small Business Saturday — make sure you're on it.

Finally, stock up. If you're offering a promotion, ensure that you have enough stock to deliver on the promotion so customers aren't turned away empty handed.

