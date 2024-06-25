Small Business Administration offers $30 million in grant funding to Women's Business Centers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Small Business Administration will offer $30 million in grant funding for Women's Business Centers for a variety of projects, including funding to open a center in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Eligible organizations that are selected will be awarded up to $150,000 to open and operate a Women’s Business Center.

There are currently 152 in-person Women's Business Centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. For the first time, organizations that provide mostly or entirely virtual counseling and training services to women-owned small businesses across the country will be eligible for the grants along with in-person offices.