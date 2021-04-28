'Small Axe,' 'The Crown' lead race for UK's BAFTA TV awards

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen has a best-director nomination for the BBC series, and there are acting nominations for John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby and Micheal Ward. “Small Axe” is also nominated for best miniseries.

Royal drama “The Crown” is nominated in 10 categories for the awards, Britain’s equivalent of the Emmys, including best drama series. Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter have acting nods for their performances as Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret in the Netflix series.