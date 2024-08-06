Slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby bringing torrential rains and flooding to southeastern US

Breaking: Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket
Tropical Storm Debby has moved menacingly into some of America's most historic Southern cities, bringing torrential downpours and flooding after slamming into Florida with heavy rain and high winds
By RUSS BYNUM and JEFFREY COLLINS – Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby has moved menacingly into some of America's most historic Southern cities, bringing prolonged downpours and flooding Tuesday after slamming into Florida and prompting the rescue of hundreds from flooded homes.

Record-setting rain from the storm that killed at least five people in Florida and Georgia was causing flash flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) possible in some areas, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory Tuesday morning.

“Hunker down,” Van Johnson, the mayor of Savannah, Georgia, told residents in a social media livestream Monday night. “Expect that it will be a rough day” on Tuesday, he said.

The storm’s center was just southwest of Savannah early Tuesday with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph (75 kph) and it was moving northeast at less than 6 mph (10 kph).

“Tropical cyclones always produce heavy rain, but normally as they’re moving, you know, it doesn’t accumulate that much in one place,” Richard Pasch of the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning. “But when they move very slowly, that’s the worst situation.”

Tropical cyclones derive their energy from warm water, so Debby has weakened over land, but part of the circulation was interacting with water over the Atlantic, Pasch said. The storm’s center is expected to move out over the water off the Georgia and South Carolina coast, then move back inland, so it could restrengthen Wednesday before it moves inland Thursday over South Carolina, he said.

More than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain had fallen through Monday at Savannah’s airport, and showed no signs of stopping Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported. That’s already a month’s worth of rain in a single day: In all of August 2023, the city got 5.56 inches (14.1 centimeters) of rain.

Flash flood warnings were issued in Savannah and Charleston, South Carolina, among other areas of coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Both Savannah and Charleston announced overnight curfews as the rains picked up. Charleston County Interim Emergency Director Ben Webster called Debby a "historic and potentially unprecedented event" three times in a 90-second briefing Monday.

Charleston police barricaded all eight roads leading into the 350-year-old city built on a marshy peninsula Monday night after urging non-residents to leave, and said the curfew would remain through Tuesday, letting only essential workers and emergency personnel pass through. Charleston also opened parking garages so residents could park their cars above floodwaters and updated an online mapping system showing road closures due to flooding.

Tornadoes knocked down trees and damaged a few homes on Kiawah Island and Edisto Island between Savannah and Charleston. A Walmart, an Applebee’s and other businesses were damaged and several vehicles flipped in Moncks Corner about 30 miles (48 kilometers) inland from Charleston.

More than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain fell between Hilton Head Island and Charleston overnight, radar estimates showed.

At the edge of Hilton Head Island, musician Nick Poulin wasn’t overly concerned about Debby since his equipment was inside and he made sure that his car wasn’t parked under trees so it won’t be hit by falling branches.

“I’m born and raised here, so we’ve had plenty of storms,” he said. “It’s usually not as bad as people hype it up to be.”

Debby made landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane. Weakening winds made it a tropical storm again, but its slow forward movement and the ocean water it picked up caused catastrophic in places. About 500 people were rescued Monday from flooded homes in Sarasota, Florida, a beach city popular with tourists, the Sarasota Police Department announced. Just north of Sarasota, Manatee County officials said 186 people were rescued.

“Essentially we’ve had twice the amount of the rain that was predicted for us to have,” Sarasota County Fire Chief David Rathbun said on social media.

Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that Florida's threat is far from over as waterways north of the state line fill up and flow south.

“It is a very saturating, wet storm,” DeSantis said. “When they crest and the water that’s going to come down from Georgia, it’s just something that we’re going to be on alert for not just throughout today, but for the next week.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shared a similar message Tuesday morning, warning of more rain and flooding in the coming days: “Do not let this storm lull you to sleep,” he said.

Five people had died due to the storm as of Monday night, including a tractor trailer driver who lost control on Interstate 75 in the Tampa area, flipping over a concrete wall and dangling over the edge before the cab dropped into the water below. Sheriff’s office divers located the body of the 64-year-old man from Mississippi in the cab, 40 feet (12 meters) below the surface, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 13-year-old boy died when a tree fell on a mobile home southwest of Gainesville, Florida, and in Dixie County, near where Debby made landfall, a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy died in a car crash on wet roads. In south Georgia, a 19-year-old man died when a large tree fell onto a porch at a home in Moultrie, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

More than 155,000 customers remained without power in Florida and Georgia on Tuesday morning, down from more than 350,000, according to PowerOutage.us and Georgia Electric Membership Corp. More than 20,000 others were without power in South Carolina early Tuesday.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations making federal disaster assistance available to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Vice President Kamala Harris postponed a campaign stop scheduled for Thursday in Savannah.

North Carolina is also under a state of emergency after Gov. Roy Cooper declared it in an executive order signed Monday. Several areas along the state's coastline are prone to flooding, such as Wilmington and the Outer Banks, according to the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program.

North Carolina and South Carolina have dealt with three catastrophic floods from tropical systems in the past nine years, all causing more than $1 billion in damage.

As Debby slows to a crawl, forecasters say there's much uncertainty as to where it heads next. After it moves off the Georgia and South Carolina coast and meanders over the ocean Tuesday and Wednesday, it could make another landfall just east of Charleston on Thursday, according to the latest official track from the Hurricane Center. Forecasters predict it would then move up the middle of North Carolina, through Virginia and into the Washington, D.C. area by Saturday.

Collins reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press contributors include Jeff Martin and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta, Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Kate Payne in Tallahassee, Florida; Michael Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Darlene Superville and Will Weissert in Washington, and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington.

People attach a towline to a stranded vehicle on a flooded street after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Carter Grooms, 25, of Tampa, wades through the streets in the Shore Acres neighborhood of St. Petersburg, Fla., Monday morning, Aug 5, 2024, as Hurricane Debby passed the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Dylan Townsend/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

The driver of a stranded vehicle pushes his van out of a flooded street after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

A pedestrian walks past a sign on a flooded street after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

A BMW sedan is stalled in high water along southbound US Alt 19 in Tarpon Springs, Fla., Monday morning, Aug 5, 2024, as Hurricane Debby passes the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

A man walks through storm surge on the flooded road into Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024. Hurricane Debby made landfall early this morning. (AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara)

Kim Paul, 60, and her dog, Diesel, in front of their Shore Acres residence, as floodwaters reaches nearly halfway up her driveway, Monday morning, Aug 5, 2024, as Hurricane Debby passed the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Dylan Townsend/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Flooding is seen near homes as The Don CeSar looms in the background Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024 in St. Pete Beach, Fla., as Hurricane Debby passes the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Max Chesnes/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Tybee Island Department of Public Works employee Bruce Saunders uses a backhoe to pile sand as a barriers against storm surge from Tropical Storm Debby at a beach access point, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Tybee Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Savannah resident Roi Roizaken loads sandbags into his van as rain from Hurricane Debby starts to fall, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. Forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Storm surge breaks over a small sea wall near boat docks, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla. Hurricane Debby made landfall early this morning.(AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara)

A driver negotiates a flooded street in the Shore Acres area Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024, St. Petersburg, Fla., as Hurricane Debby passes the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Max Chesnes/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

A vehicle is disabled in the flood water along S. 22nd street, Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024 in Tampa, Fla., as Hurricane Debby passes the Tampa Bay area offshore. ( (Luis Santana//Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Water almost reaches houses along Shore Drive East near R.E. Olds Park, Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024, in Oldsmar Fla., as Hurricane Debby passes the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Jefferee Woo//Tampa Bay Times via AP)

A bench is submerged in water near the R.E. Olds Park, Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024, in Oldsmar Fla., as Hurricane Debby passes the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Jefferee Woo//Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Flood water blocks a section of Dodecanese Blvd at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks, Monday morning, Aug 5, 2024, in Tarpon Springs, Fla., as Hurricane Debby passes the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

A tractor trailer dangles from a bridge on Interstate 75 near Tampa, Fla., early Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. The driver was killed. The truck’s cab broke off and dropped into the Tampa Bypass Canal. Sheriff’s office divers located the 64-year-old man from New Albany, Mississippi in the cab 40 feet below the surface, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.(Florida Highway Patrol via AP)

The cab of a tractor trailer is raised from a bridge on Interstate 75 near Tampa, Fla., early Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, after the truck collided with a concrete wall, flipped over the wall, and was left dangling from the bridge. The driver was killed. The truck’s cab broke off and dropped into the Tampa Bypass Canal. Sheriff’s office divers located the 64-year-old man from New Albany, Mississippi in the cab 40 feet below the surface, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Florida Highway Patrol via AP)

A block wall, knocked over from storm surge, blocks a road near homes in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Hurricane Debby made landfall early this morning. (AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara)

Storm chasers check the wind speed near a home on the Gulf of Mexico Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla. Hurricane Debby made landfall early this morning. (AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara)

City workers prepare to haul and cut a tree that fell down near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue, Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024, in Oldsmar Fla., as Hurricane Debby passed the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Jefferee Woo//Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Passengers wait in line at American Airlines in Terminal B at the Philadelphia International Airport, Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024, as they deal with cancelled flights to the south due to Hurricane Debby. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

