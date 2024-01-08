Slovenian rescuers hopeful they will bring out 5 people trapped in a cave since Saturday

The 8-kilometer (5-mile) cave system with a string of emerald-colored underground lakes is accessible only in boats and rafts and with a guide.

The group entered on Saturday morning but got stranded as subterranean waters rose swiftly. The water levels dropped by Monday, raising hopes they can be brought out.

A team of six divers headed Monday toward the trapped people, who are located in a dry area some 2 kilometers (more than a mile) inside the cave. The plan is for the group to board a small boat that the divers will escort out of the cave, rescuers said.

The water temperature inside the cave is 6 degrees Celsius (42 Fahrenheit) with very low visibility.

Rescuers said all five people are doing well despite spending two nights inside the cave. A group of divers on the weekend had brought in a heated tent, food and clothes.

“The are fine. They miss cigarettes and phone contact,” said Damir Podnar, one of the divers.

Slovenia is known for its more than 14,000 caves. Krizna Jama is the fourth biggest known underground ecosystem in the world.