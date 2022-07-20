BreakingNews
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law should be allowed to take effect
ajc logo
X

Slovenia to hold a presidential election on Oct. 23

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities in Slovenia have scheduled a presidential election for Oct. 23 to choose a successor to the current centrist leader who has been in office for 10 years

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia will hold a presidential election on Oct. 23 to choose a successor to centrist President Borut Pahor, who has been in office for 10 years, authorities said Wednesday.

If no candidate wins more than half of the ballots in the first round, a runoff between the top two will be held three weeks later.

Already, several people have said they would run for the presidency, including two female contenders who have been polling strongly — independent lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar and ruling liberal party candidate Marta Kos.

Also expected to run is former foreign minister Anze Logar, a candidate of right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

If a woman wins she will become the first female president of the country since Slovenia became an independent nation in 1991 after splitting from the former Yugoslavia.

Pirc Musar has led the polls, with many in Slovenia feeling she could help bridge a divide between the right and left. She is also well known for representing Slovenia-born U.S. former first lady Melania Trump in some legal cases in her home country.

Marta Kos is from the liberal Freedom Movement, which runs the current Slovenian government after winning an election in April. The liberals ousted Jansa's government, which during his term pushed the traditionally moderate European Union nation toward right-wing populism.

Pahor, who also served previously as prime minister, has sought to stoke political unity. He is banned from running again after two full terms.

While the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, the president still is seen as a person of authority in the Alpine country of 2 million people.

Editors' Picks
2 men accused of trafficking 15-year-old girl arrested in Canton, Brookhaven2h ago
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law should be allowed to take effect
39m ago
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Gwinnett after leading deputies on pursuit
Cobb school logo resembling Nazi crest sparks outrage
23h ago
Cobb school logo resembling Nazi crest sparks outrage
23h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
3h ago
The Latest
Italian PM Draghi wins vote but his unity govt is in peril
10m ago
Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House
11m ago
Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.
11m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top