Slovakia's prime minister wounded in shooting

Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has been wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital.

Reports on TA3, a Slovakian TV station, said that Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters. A suspect has been detained, it said. Police sealed off the scene.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

He fled Afghanistan. Now he helps other refugees find work in Atlanta
