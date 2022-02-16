Slovakia stuns US in shootout, Americans out of Olympics

“I believed in it,” Cehlarik said. “I believe in this team.”

Coming up empty on four power plays, including three in the third period and more than a minute of 5-on-3 time, came back to bite the Americans. Matty Beniers hit the post on one of the best scoring chances the U.S. had in the third, but the team could not crack Rybar, who was playing a second consecutive day in net for Slovakia.

“We get the 5-on-3 and really that was the game-changer,” U.S. coach David Quinn said. “When you’ve got a 5-on-3 in that scenario and you don’t capitalize on it, you’re giving that other team a lot of hope and they capitalized.”

Slafkovsky scored the first goal for Slovakia, the 17-year-old forward’s tournament-leading fifth. He is expected to be a top-10 pick in the NHL draft this summer.

The U.S. goals by Nick Abruzzese and Sam Hentges came on textbook passing plays. Abruzzese's goal 7:26 after Slafkovsky scored tied it, and Hentges put the U.S. ahead near the midway point of the second period.

Top-line winger Brian O'Neill was lost for the rest of the game in the second, when he took a puck off his left foot.

“That shows a lot: He sacrificed his body for the better of the team, and that’s Brian,” Miele said. “It was tough to lose him, but if you’re going to lose someone sacrificing for the team like that, that’s the best way to go.”

Defenseman Jake Sanderson missed a second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.

Slovakia, coached by longtime NHL assistant Craig Ramsay, will face either Finland, the Russians, Sweden, Canada or Denmark in the semifinals Friday. Slovakia is in the semifinals at the Olympics for the first time since 2010.

"It's amazing that it's happening," Slafkovsky said. “I can’t wait to play in the semifinals.”

The U.S. was eliminated in a shootout in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive Olympics lacking NHL players. The 2018 team was knocked out by the Czech Republic.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, it really is, just losing in any fashion,” Quinn said. “No disrespect to Slovakia or anybody, we just felt so good about the direction of our team and the way we were playing."

Caption United States' David Warsofsky (5) looks at the scoreboard as Slovakia players celebrate behind him after a men's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. Slovakia won 3-2 in a shoot-out. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Caption Slovakia's Peter Cehlarik (34) celebrates after scoring the winning goal past United States goalkeeper Strauss Mann (31) during a shoot-out in a men's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. Slovakia won 3-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

