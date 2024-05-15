Slovakia plans to build a new nuclear reactor

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government approved a plan on Wednesday to build another nuclear reactor in a country that relies heavily on nuclear electricity generation.

The new reactor, with an expected output of 1,200 megawatts, is to be built at the Jaslovske Bohunice nuclear plant, where the utility Slovenske Elektrarne currently operates two nuclear units.

The government said its ministers of finance and economy would work out the details by the end of October. Economy Minister Denisa Sakova previously said that Russian energy giant Rosatom would not be allowed to participate in a possible tender to build the unit.