BreakingNews
Judge blocks Fulton DA from questioning GOP senator in Trump probe
ajc logo
X

Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes

FILE - A Russian MIG-29 plane performs a flight during a celebration marking the Russian air force's 100th anniversary in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia on Aug. 11, 2012. Slovakia's defense minister says his country is ready to consider donating its Soviet-era warplanes to Ukraine. Jaroslav Nad says the Slovak air forces are planning to ground its fleet of 11 MiG-29 fighter jets “most probably” by the end of August. (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A Russian MIG-29 plane performs a flight during a celebration marking the Russian air force's 100th anniversary in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia on Aug. 11, 2012. Slovakia's defense minister says his country is ready to consider donating its Soviet-era warplanes to Ukraine. Jaroslav Nad says the Slovak air forces are planning to ground its fleet of 11 MiG-29 fighter jets “most probably” by the end of August. (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Slovakia's defense minister says his country may consider donating its Soviet-era warplanes to Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday.

Standing alongside his British counterpart Ben Wallace, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said “we can discuss the future" of his country’s 11 MiG-29 fighter jets after they're grounded “most probably” by the end of August.

Slovakia has already negotiated with NATO allies the Czech Republic and Poland to monitor Slovak air space from the beginning of September.

“No decision has been made yet, no discussions are taking place as of now and we’re ready to discuss that later on,” said Nad.

Wallace said Britain isn't now considering giving Ukraine warplanes, but would offer Slovakia fighter jets to help guard its airspace.

Since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine has urged Western allies to provide it with warplanes to challenge Russia’s air superiority.

However, the U.S. and its allies have been reluctant to give Ukraine the fighter jets it asks for, fearing it would provoke an escalatory response from Moscow, which has warned NATO that supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft could be tantamount to joining the conflict.

Nad said providing warplanes to Ukraine would require a broader discussion with allies about the consequences of such a delivery.

“But politically, yes, I can tell you there's a positive attitude of helping Ukrainians with Mi-29s."

Slovakia has signed a deal to buy 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets to replace its MiG-29s but the start of their delivery was postponed by two years to 2024.

Slovakia has supplied Ukraine with heavy weapons since the war started. Its donations include a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system, military helicopters and thousands of Grad multiple-rocket launcher rockets. Slovakia also sold Ukraine self-propelled howitzers.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks
Study: Millennials didn't stray far from where they grew up2h ago
2 men shot in separate incidents on Edgewood Avenue within hours
2h ago
Judge blocks Fulton DA from questioning GOP senator in Trump probe
43m ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s back in the COVID Red Zone
6h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s back in the COVID Red Zone
6h ago
Former Alpharetta judge was personal attorney for city prosecutor
7h ago
The Latest
Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada
8m ago
Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody
13m ago
Gazprom to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
14m ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top