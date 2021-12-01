Slovakia eyes bonus to boost vaccinations for 60 and overs

Matovic said the money from the state will also mean “hundreds million euros of extra help for the sectors that are the hardest hit” by the pandemic due to government restrictions.

A total of 1.2 million people who reach 60 this year and older could be eligible. The Finance Ministry expects the measure would cost about 500 million euros ($568 million).

Slovakia entered a two-week nationwide lockdown last Thursday as coronavirus infections reached record levels. Under the lockdown, people can leave their homes only for specific reasons while unvaccinated people are required to get tested to go to work if they have not recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 3,380 COVID-19 patients in Slovakia needed hospital treatment on Tuesday, which is well above the 3,000-bed level considered critical by Slovakia’s Health Ministry. Almost 85% of them haven’t been fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

Overall, Slovakia has registered almost 700,000 infected people with 14,503 deaths.

Caption A man wearing a face mask carries a takeaway lunch from a restaurant in the Old town of Bratislava Slovakia, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. The Slovak government approved a two-week national lockdown amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the measures, effective from Thursday, will target all, both unvaccinated and vaccinated. (Martin Baumann/TASR via AP) Credit: Martin Baumann

Caption A courier delivers food in the old town of Bratislava, Slovakia, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. The Slovak government approved a two-week national lockdown amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the measures, effective from Thursday, will target all, both unvaccinated and vaccinated. (Martin Baumann/TASR via AP) Credit: Martin Baumann

Caption FILE - A teacher gives on-line lessons via webcam at the temporarily closed elementary school in the town of Trebisov, eastern Slovakia, Nov. 8, 2021. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe's hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible.(Roman Hanc/TASR via AP, File) Credit: Roman Hanc

Caption Medical staff attend to a patient at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the hospital in Bratislava, Slovakia, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Slovakia's leaders have been proposing a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Inspired by neighboring Austria, the government is set to discuss a lockdown plan for all, the vaccinated and unvaccinated, on its session on Wednesday. (Martin Baumann/TASR via AP) Credit: Martin Baumann