Slovak train and bus collision that killed 7 was likely caused by human error, minister says

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A collision between a EuroCity train with a bus in southern Slovakia that left seven people dead was likely caused by human error, the Slovak transport minister said on Friday.

Some 200 people were aboard the train traveling from the Czech capital of Prague crossing through Slovakia on its way to the Hungarian capital of Budapest when the accident took place shortly Thursday after 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) at a crossing near the town of Nove Zamky.

The train engine caught fire after the crash while the bus was badly damaged and broke into two parts.