Slovak government and South Korea's Hyundai Mobis sign a deal to build an electric car parts plant

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The Slovak government and Hyundai Mobis on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on the South Korean company’s plan to build a plant for engines and other parts for electric cars in Slovakia.

Prime Minister Robert Fico said Hyundai Mobis will invest over 170 million euros ($185 million) in the plant, to be built in Novaky in western Slovakia.

The town is located in a region that relied for decades on brown coal mining until all the mines shut down recently and a major coal-fired power plant in Novaky was closed.