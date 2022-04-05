Slovak far-right leader sentenced for sympathy to neo-Nazism

But the country's Supreme Court still found Marian Kotleba guilty of sympathizing with neo-Nazism and gave him a six-month suspended sentence.

Kotleba, head of the People’s Party Our Slovakia, was standing trial after he presented three poor families with checks for 1,488 euros ($1,633) in 2017. The number 1,488 has a symbolic meaning for neo-Nazis and white supremacists.