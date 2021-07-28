Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dies at 46

The group would become known for its rousing, epic live shows, with nine members wearing masks and sinister costumes and creating a massive, sweeping sound that, like other metal bands of the era, included elements of hip-hop.

Jordison often wore a white mask with black paint drippings and a crown of thorns when he performed.

Buzz grew through touring, including show-stealing appearances on the Ozzfest tour, and the band broke through to international popularity with its 1999 self-titled album. That was followed by the even more popular 2001 album “Iowa.”

Slipknot would become one of the bands credited with keeping hard rock alive and vital in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with grunge-era bands aging and fading.

Jordison was dismissed from the band in 2013. He later said it was because he had transverse myelitis, a neurological condition that left him unable to play.

His family said there will be a private funeral.