Slaying of newlywed women at Utah campsite investigated

Schulte’s aunt Bridget Calvert previously said the couple told friends that a “creepy guy” was making them uncomfortable in the days prior to their deaths.

Wire coverage We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press because we think it’s important to help you stay up to date on national and world news. Our staff typically compiles these reports, adding supplementary information from other news sources to emphasize angles that are important to our readers.

Schulte, 24, was from Billings, Montana. Her brother died in an accidental shooting in 2015, Calvert has said. Mackeon Schulte was accidently shot by a friend who was startled when he threw pebbles at the boy’s window in the middle of the night.

Explore 2 dead after millionaire husband hires men to kidnap estranged wife

Kylen Schulte had recently fallen in love with and married Turner, a 38-year-old from Hot Springs, Arkansas. The two were remembered with flowers and candles at a vigil Sunday at the Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab. Hunter said the couple was beautiful inside and out.

“We just had an instant connection,” she said. “They were just very special people.”