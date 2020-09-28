Slave sale block set to be displayed in museum, with context

The knee-high stone block sat for nearly two centuries in downtown Fredericksburg until the city removed it recently. Now it's on loan to the museum, which will put in on display by mid-November, with the graffiti still intact, The Free Lance-Star reported Sunday.

Sara Poore, the museum’s president and CEO, said visitors will have the option to see the actual stone or just an image of it, and there will be “clear signage that indicates the tone of the graffiti.”