ajc logo
X

Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated

Alexandria Rubio's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Combined ShapeCaption
Alexandria Rubio's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

National & World News
39 minutes ago
Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was opinionated like her mother, and she played basketball and softball like her father

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was opinionated like her mother, and she played basketball and softball like her father. When she got older, she wanted to go to college on a softball scholarship and to become an attorney.

Lexi, as she was known to family and friends, was among the 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death during the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Her family asked mourners to wear bright colors to Lexi's funeral on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Uvalde because Lexi loved them.

Lexi wanted to major in math one day at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, where her mother is a student, the family said in an obituary posted on a funeral home's website. They described her as "sarcastic, but caring, giving."

“When she knew she was right — she so often was — she stood her ground," her mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, said Wednesday during a congressional hearing on gun safety. "She was firm, direct, voice unwavering.”

She also described her daughter as “intelligent, compassionate and athletic.”

Mata-Rubio is a reporter at the local newspaper and Lexi's father is a Uvalde County sheriff's deputy. During the hearing in Washington, they urged Congress to pass tougher gun laws, including one that would raise the age to buy guns like the one used in the attack to 21.

“We stand for Lexi, and as her voice, we demand action,” her mother said.

Lexi admired Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, her obituary said. Her parents told The New York Times that they turned down an invitation to meet with Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott.

“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Mata-Rubio told The Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”

___

Find more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Editors' Picks
Georgia pillow maker hit with $190K OSHA fine after worker amputations22h ago
Officers charged in Rayshard Brooks’ killing file federal lawsuits
11h ago
LEADING OFF: Braves, Phillies extend win streaks, A's slump
6h ago
The three dates that led to the Braves drafting top prospect Michael Harris
The three dates that led to the Braves drafting top prospect Michael Harris
Suspect in custody after Gwinnett deputy, K9 shot following chase
12h ago
The Latest
Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy
11m ago
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
13m ago
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
27m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top