Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated

Mata-Rubio is a reporter at the local newspaper and Lexi's father is a Uvalde County sheriff's deputy. During the hearing in Washington, they urged Congress to pass tougher gun laws, including one that would raise the age to buy guns like the one used in the attack to 21.

“We stand for Lexi, and as her voice, we demand action,” her mother said.

Lexi admired Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, her obituary said. Her parents told The New York Times that they turned down an invitation to meet with Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott.

“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Mata-Rubio told The Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”

