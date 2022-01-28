Slain Mexican reporter described vulnerability in last show

On Friday, a day after Maldonado’s funeral, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to criticizing the press. He said that his government guarantees free speech but “very few journalists, women and men, are fulfilling their noble duty to inform. Most are looking to see how we fail."

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, since the current administration began on Dec. 1, 2018, at least 32 journalists have been killed and 15 disappeared, despite a government program to protect them.

More than 50 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 2018 despite a government program to protect them and legislation that was supposed to crack down on crimes against the press.

“The government’s protection is worthless,” said Tijuana radio and television journalist Odilón García, who was under it for three years. “They give you a phone and if something happens you can call a central office that then notifies the police who then locate where you are and by then you are dead.”

García's own problem was resolved in the end when the two people threatening him died. One was killed by organized crime. The other died of COVID-19 after García won his case against him.

Journalists and watchdog groups say reported threats are still not taken seriously enough and when something does happen police often are slow to investigate it.

More than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, according to Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists puts the percentage at 95%.

There is a lack of political will to stop the impunity, in part, because such a large percentage of the cases are believed to have ties to public servants, according to Article 19, an international human rights organization that works to defend and promote freedom of expression. The president demonizing the press also is contributing to the hostility against journalists, said Paula Saucedo, an advocate with the organization’s chapter in Mexico.

“Theoretically the state is attacking the press," she said.

In Tijuana, journalists have turned to each other for safety. They have organized into groups, such as “Yo sí soy periodista," or “Yes I am a journalist," which has a WhatsApp chat where journalists alert each other to their whereabouts and any risks.

Maldonado dedicated her last show to Tijuana crime photographer Margarito Martínez who was shot multiple times in broad daylight on Jan. 17 as he got into his car outside his home. A week before that attack, Mexican journalist José Luis Gamboa, was killed in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz after suffering from stab wounds during an apparent robbery.

The attorney general of Baja California, Ricardo Carpio, said they have found no evidence her killing was linked to her work. They also have not found any connection between Martinez's death and the attack on Maldonado. Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila has said she is appointing a special prosecutor to look into the murders of the Tijuana journalists.

Maldonado had gone farther than most to let her fears be known publicly, flying in 2019 to Mexico City where she stood up in a televised press conference and personally challenged López Obrador to help her.

She got state protection and police were assigned to patrolling her home but they only passed “once in a while,” said García, who met her in 1989 when they were launching their careers in the gritty, newsy city of Tijuana.

Like Maldonado, García said he is not censuring himself. But he knows the deaths are having a chilling effect, especially on young journalists.

“A lot of people are afraid," García said.

Among her family and friends, Maldonado didn't talk about her fear, preferring instead to relay the latest adventures of her rescue cats. She had adopted five. She also had a Pitbull, which now is being cared for by her neighbors along with the other animals.

In her work, colleagues said she was known for her boldness, naming officials on her live streaming show who she said were incompetent, corrupt and/or tied to drug traffickers.

When she met López Obrador in 2019 she told him “I fear for my life" and described her years-long labor dispute with Jaime Bonilla, who at the time was a candidate from the president's Morena party. Bonilla later was elected governor of Baja California, where Tijuana is located. He left office late last year.

Maldonado had recently announced that she won her dispute with a media company Bonilla owned after nine years of litigation.

After her death, Bonilla posted an interview with Radio Formula on Twitter in which he denied any involvement and offered condolences to her family. He said her legal dispute was against his company not him, and there was never anything personal between them.

López Obrador has promised there will be no impunity.

But he also cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

García agreed, writing in a tribute to Maldonado on his Facebook page that so many journalists like her have put themselves at risk for doing their jobs “that an attacker could hide among the many enemies of the press who speak the truth."

Renee Maldonado said Tijuana's journalists were like a second family to her aunt, who never had children. She said her family is grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from press members worldwide. Dozens attended her burial this week.

“Journalists in Mexico and around the world should follow her passion and always fight for the truth," she said.

_____

Watson reported from San Diego. Associated Press writer Maria Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Caption Xochitl Zamora, a friend of murdered journalist Lourdes Maldonado, collects her friend´s pets from the crime scene and Maldonado´s home, in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The murder of Lourdes Maldonado occurred 5 days after murder of freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, marking the third murder of a journalist in the country in two weeks. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Caption Xochitl Zamora, a friend of murdered journalist Lourdes Maldonado, collects her friend´s pets from the crime scene and Maldonado´s home, in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The murder of Lourdes Maldonado occurred 5 days after murder of freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, marking the third murder of a journalist in the country in two weeks. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Xochitl Zamora pets a cat that belonged to murdered journalist Lourdes Maldonado as the cat walks on the coffin that contain Maldonado's remains, at the Gayosso funeral home, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Maldonado, who was shot dead in her car when arriving home on Sunday, Jan. 23, was the third journalist killed in Mexico this year and the second in a space of two weeks in the border town of Tijuana. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Caption Xochitl Zamora pets a cat that belonged to murdered journalist Lourdes Maldonado as the cat walks on the coffin that contain Maldonado's remains, at the Gayosso funeral home, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Maldonado, who was shot dead in her car when arriving home on Sunday, Jan. 23, was the third journalist killed in Mexico this year and the second in a space of two weeks in the border town of Tijuana. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption A woman posts photos of murdered journalists during a national protest against the murder of journalists Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Caption A woman posts photos of murdered journalists during a national protest against the murder of journalists Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Caption Rene Maldonado, a niece of murdered journalist Lourdes Maldonado, shouts "fly free auntie," as doves are released during her burial service at the Monte de los Olivos cemetery in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Maldonado, who was shot dead in her car when arriving home on Sunday, Jan. 23, was the third journalist killed in Mexico this year and the second in a space of two weeks in the border town of Tijuana. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Caption Rene Maldonado, a niece of murdered journalist Lourdes Maldonado, shouts "fly free auntie," as doves are released during her burial service at the Monte de los Olivos cemetery in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Maldonado, who was shot dead in her car when arriving home on Sunday, Jan. 23, was the third journalist killed in Mexico this year and the second in a space of two weeks in the border town of Tijuana. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Locals hold candles during a national protest against the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Caption Locals hold candles during a national protest against the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Caption People and journalists join a national protest against the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, at the Mexico monument in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Caption People and journalists join a national protest against the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, at the Mexico monument in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Carlos Maldonado pays his final respects standing over the coffin containing the remains of his sister, murdered journalist Lourdes Maldonado during her burial service at the Monte de los Olivos cemetery in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Maldonado, who was shot dead in her car when arriving home on Sunday, Jan. 23, was the third journalist killed in Mexico this year and the second in a space of two weeks in the border town of Tijuana. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Caption Carlos Maldonado pays his final respects standing over the coffin containing the remains of his sister, murdered journalist Lourdes Maldonado during her burial service at the Monte de los Olivos cemetery in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Maldonado, who was shot dead in her car when arriving home on Sunday, Jan. 23, was the third journalist killed in Mexico this year and the second in a space of two weeks in the border town of Tijuana. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption A woman carries a banner that reads in Spanish ¨Justice for Lourdes and Margarito," during a national protest against the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, at the Mexico monument in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Caption A woman carries a banner that reads in Spanish ¨Justice for Lourdes and Margarito," during a national protest against the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, at the Mexico monument in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Journalists cover a vigil in honor of news photographer Margarito Martinez, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Martinez, a Tijuana-based photojournalist who specialized in covering gritty crime scenes in this border city, was shot as he left his home on Jan 17. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Caption Journalists cover a vigil in honor of news photographer Margarito Martinez, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Martinez, a Tijuana-based photojournalist who specialized in covering gritty crime scenes in this border city, was shot as he left his home on Jan 17. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption People join a national protest against the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, at the Mexico monument in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Caption People join a national protest against the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, at the Mexico monument in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico's Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte