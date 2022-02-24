Slain cinematographer's husband angry Baldwin deflects blame

Baldwin said in his interview that “someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me.”

Matt Hutchins added that “gun safety was not the only problem on that set.”

“There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced,” he said, “and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

Matt Hutchins and his 9-year-old son are the plaintiffs in a wrongful death lawsuit filed last week that names Baldwin, the film's producers and others as defendants.

It alleges that Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, and his co-producers showed “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints, and their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures" led directly to her death.

Baldwin’s attorney Aaron Dyer responded that any claim the actor was reckless is “entirely false.”

At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but Hutchins' is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.

Last month Baldwin turned over his cellphone to investigators, and Dyer said he continues to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the “Rust” set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Caption FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” say they're suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” say they're suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption FILE - The Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the film "Rust" was being filmed, appears in Santa Fe, N.M. on Oct. 23, 2021. Attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust,” say they're suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption FILE - The Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the film "Rust" was being filmed, appears in Santa Fe, N.M. on Oct. 23, 2021. Attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust,” say they're suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Randi McGinn, from left, Brian Panish and Jesse Creed, attorneys for the family of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, take part in a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. The family is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie producers of "Rust" for wrongful death, the attorneys said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Randi McGinn, from left, Brian Panish and Jesse Creed, attorneys for the family of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, take part in a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. The family is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie producers of "Rust" for wrongful death, the attorneys said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello