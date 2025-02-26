Slack platform down as users report service outage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Workplace communications platform Slack experienced an outage Wednesday morning as thousands of users reported they were unable to use the service.
The tech company, based in San Francisco, said it was investigating reports of trouble connecting or loading Slack. On an update on the company's website, Slack said it had “determined a variety of API endpoints, sending (and) receiving messages, and some threads loading" were impacted.
At the peak of the outage, more than 3,000 users reported they couldn't access the platform, according to the website DownDetector. Some services appeared to be coming back online by mid-morning Wednesday, including group and direct messaging as well as emoticon reactions.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Bill to make Georgia Power charge data centers for their energy costs advances
A bill that would force Georgia Power to charge data centers the cost of for infrastructure it builds to serve them was passed by a Georgia General Assembly committee Tuesday.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.