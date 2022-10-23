ajc logo
Skydiver dies in Tennessee high school football pregame jump

Updated 10 minutes ago
Officials say a skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said.

In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.

Boyd said the skydiver was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He said mental health support professionals will be at both schools on Monday.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away," Boyd said in the statement.

Jump TN, a company in Greeneville, said in a statement that the 55-year-old man worked with the company and had performed more than 1,500 jumps during decades of experience.

In what it described as a “hard landing outside of the intended landing area,” the company said observers and witnesses did not notice anything unusual about the free fall or his parachute, saying it was deployed "without incident.” Witnesses “didn’t notice anything unusual about the parachute’s performance that would indicate any abnormality or malfunction,” the company said.

“The entire skydiving community is saddened by the sudden loss of a wonderful member of their community,” the company said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Officials have not yet released the identity of the skydiver.

After the incident, the skydiver was airlifted to the hospital for his injuries and a moment of silence was held. The football game went on with a delayed start.

