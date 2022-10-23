Skydiver dies in Tennessee high school football pregame jump

In what it described as a “hard landing outside of the intended landing area,” the company said observers and witnesses did not notice anything unusual about the free fall or his parachute, saying it was deployed "without incident.” Witnesses “didn’t notice anything unusual about the parachute’s performance that would indicate any abnormality or malfunction,” the company said.

“The entire skydiving community is saddened by the sudden loss of a wonderful member of their community,” the company said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Officials have not yet released the identity of the skydiver.

After the incident, the skydiver was airlifted to the hospital for his injuries and a moment of silence was held. The football game went on with a delayed start.