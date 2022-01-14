SKorea slightly eases distancing but warns of omicron surge

“Thanks to active cooperation by our people, our medical response has significantly improved … but the increasing spread of omicron has us facing a new danger,” Kwon said during a briefing. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the country may see its daily infections jump to levels around 30,000 by the end of February if it substantially loosens social distancing.

Restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and karaoke venues will continue to be required to close at 9 p.m. Adults will are asked to verify their vaccination status through apps to use restaurants, movie theaters, museums, shopping malls and other indoor places. Most of these locations admit only fully vaccinated adults, but restaurants and coffee shops are allowed to accept one adult in each group who isn’t fully vaccinated or vaccinated at all.

Experts say omicron, which has already become dominant in many countries, spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the delta variant, and that vaccination and booster shots still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

South Korea on Friday reported 4,542 new cases, including a record 409 linked to international arrivals. The daily count exceeded 7,000 several times last month during a delta-driven surge that caused a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, but transmissions have slowed in recent weeks as officials enforced tightened social distancing.

A health worker wearing protective gear helps a visitor to receive coronavirus testing in the sub-zero temperatures at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)