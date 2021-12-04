SKorea sets daily records for new coronavirus cases, deaths

While the emergence of omicron has triggered global alarm and pushed governments around the world to tighten their borders, scientists say it remains unclear whether the new variant is more contagious, more likely to evade the protection provided by vaccines or more likely to cause serious illnesses than previous versions of the virus.

Starting next week, private social gatherings of seven or more people will be banned in the densely populated capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, which have been hit hardest by delta and are now running out of intensive care units.

To fend off omicron, South Korea has required all passengers arriving from abroad over the next two weeks to quarantine for at least 10 days, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status. The country has banned short-term foreign travelers arriving from nine African nations, including South Africa and Nigeria.

Caption Bottles of hand sanitizer are placed for public use to prevent from the coronavirus at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The letters read "Hand sanitizer to prevent the COVID-19." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption Bottles of hand sanitizer are placed for public use to prevent from the coronavirus at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The letters read "Hand sanitizer to prevent the COVID-19." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, rest at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, rest at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, walk at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, walk at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth, takes sample from a man at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. (Park Mi-so/Newsis via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth, takes sample from a man at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. (Park Mi-so/Newsis via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited