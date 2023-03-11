X
Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom Saturday.

Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list — between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday.

Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline.

Shiffrin is set to compete in three more races this season at next week’s World Cup Finals. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

___

