Ski resorts cheer as spring storm dumps snow in California

Parts of Northern California including the Bay Area could see pockets of rain for much of the week thanks to an unsettled weather pattern stalling over the region, the National Weather Service said.

The welcome precipitation could help slow the start of the fire season, but won’t do anything to alleviate the state's drought, said Matt Mehle with the weather service office in San Francisco.

"What this rain is doing is bringing moisture and allowing grasses and finer fuels to grow and green up," Mehle told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It will alleviate fire concerns, at least for the short term."

The wet spring weather follows an exceptionally dry winter that leaves California to face another year of drought and tightening water supplies.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack, a key part of the water supply, was just 30% of the April 1 average, the date when it historically is at its peak, the California Department of Water Resources said earlier this month.

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, fresh snow falls in the guest drop-off area in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Friday, April 15, 2022. California storms have blanketed the Sierra Nevada in snow. Winter isn't quite ready to give up its grip on the Eastern Sierra. Mammoth Mountain is expecting a foot of fresh snow Saturday. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP)

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, skiers line up at the Caynon Express high speed chairlift in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Friday, April 15, 2022. California storms have blanketed the Sierra Nevada in snow. Winter isn't quite ready to give up its grip on the Eastern Sierra. Mammoth Mountain is expecting a foot of fresh snow Saturday. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP)

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, crew members get ready to climb on a snowplower in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Friday, April 15, 2022. California storms have blanketed the Sierra Nevada in snow. Winter isn't quite ready to give up its grip on the Eastern Sierra. Mammoth Mountain is expecting a foot of fresh snow Saturday, 8" of which are already on the hill. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP)