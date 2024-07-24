Skenes takes first loss in 12 career big league starts, Cardinals score in 9th and top Pirates 2-1

Skenes (6-1) threw 91 pitches through eight innings, and Pirates manager Derek Shelton allowed him to remain on the mound for the ninth. The crowd of 32,422 chanted “M-V-P!” as Skenes emerged from the dugout.

Michael Siani doubled down the left-field line on a 1-2 fastball leading off. He was called out at second by umpire Sean Barber, but a video review showed Siani’s left hand slapped the base before Gonzales' tag following the throw from left fielder Bryan Reynolds.

Siani took third on Masyn Wynn’s groundout and scored when Burleson lined an 0-2 fastball into right on Skenes’ 104th and final pitch.

“I felt good,” Skenes said. “The complicated thing there is when I come out with no-hitters or whatever in the sixth or seventh inning, the reason I’m coming out in the sixth or seventh at 100 pitches is because I had some longer innings. Those were relatively quick. Low-stress, low-pressure innings. Kind of allowed me to keep going. It felt good.”

Skenes allowed two runs and four hits in 8 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and no walks as his ERA rose to 1.93 from 1.90. He had seven or more strikeouts for his ninth straight start, extending a team record. No Pirates rookie had pitched as long as Skenes since Zach Duke threw 8 1/3 innings in 2005.

Skenes had not pitched into the ninth inning since June 2 last year for LSU against Tulane.

“It felt like a playoff game with the atmosphere,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “Our guys competed hard against a very good pitcher. It was a fun game to be a part of.”

Skenes threw 78 pitches for strikes and reached 100 mph with three pitches, raising his total to 78.

“He threw the ball really well,” Shelton said. “He threw two bad pitches in the whole game -- the bad breaking ball to Arenado and, I mean the pitch to Siani wasn’t even a bad pitch it was a good piece of hitting, and then he threw an 0-2 pitch to Burleson and ended up right down the middle.”

Arenado’s 10th homer ended Skenes’ streaks of nine hitless innings and 14 scoreless innings. Both are graduates of El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California.

“It’s one pitch. Maybe it wasn’t the right pitch to throw there,” Skenes said. “I executed it well. He’s a really good hitter. He’s a (potential future) Hall of Famer. So that stuff’s going to happen. It’s just about getting back and executing.”

Ryan Fernandez (1-2) induced an inning-ending double play in the eighth from Ke’Bryan Hayes, his only batter.

Ryan Helsley struck out three straight batters on 13 pitches for his 33rd save in 35 chances.

Lance Lynn allowed four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out two, including Jared Triolo to end the fourth inning for the 2,000th of his 13-year big league career. Catcher Willson Contreras threw the ball into the stands but was able to retrieve it by giving the fan a bat.

Jack Suwinski had two hits for the Pirates, who had won seven of their previous eight games.

CARDS SIGN TOP PICK

St. Louis signed their top pick in the amateur draft and seventh overall selection, West Virginia infielder JJ Wetherholt, for a $6.9 million bonus, just above the $6,823,700 slot value. He was the Big 12 player of the year in 2023, when he led the NCAA in hitting.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: INF/OF Tommy Edman (right wrist surgery, sprained ankle) is set to resume his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday after sitting out two weeks with ankle pain.

Pirates: LHP Bailey Falter (left triceps tendinitis) is scheduled to make his first rehab start on Wednesday night with Triple-A Indianapolis. … RHP Jared Jones (right lat strain) is on track to throw a bullpen this weekend for the first time since being injured on July 3.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes on Wednesday with the Pirates starting LHP Martín Pérez (1-5, 5.61 ERA), who will be looking for his first win since April 4, a span of 13 starts.

