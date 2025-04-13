Six presumed dead after private plane crashes in muddy field in upstate New York

A twin-engine plane that crashed into a muddy field in upstate New York has left all six passengers aboard presumed dead.

The plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was reported down at noon on Saturday in Copake, New York, around 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its destination at the Columbia County Airport.

All six people who were aboard the plane were presumed dead, according to an official familiar with the crash, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.