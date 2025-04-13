Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Six presumed dead after private plane crashes in muddy field in upstate New York

Authorities say a twin-engine plane with six people on board has crashed in a muddy field in upstate New York
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ – Associated Press
3 hours ago

A twin-engine plane that crashed into a muddy field in upstate New York has left all six passengers aboard presumed dead.

The plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was reported down at noon on Saturday in Copake, New York, around 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its destination at the Columbia County Airport.

All six people who were aboard the plane were presumed dead, according to an official familiar with the crash, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore on Saturday confirmed the crash was fatal but declined to reveal how many people died.

“It’s in the middle of a field and it’s pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult,” Salvatore said during a news conference near the scene, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Albany.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had deployed an investigation team. They were expected to provide additional details about the investigation Sunday afternoon.

