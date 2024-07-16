Breaking: Tune in now to Politically Georgia team broadcasting live from the RNC
Six people are found dead in a hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected, police say

Police in Thailand say the bodies of six people were found in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected
People walk outside a hotel where a number of people were found dead in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Napat Kongsawad)

People walk outside a hotel where a number of people were found dead in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Napat Kongsawad)
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say the bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry said in a short statement that the dead were reported to be two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals. They were not identified further.

The Thai newspaper Matichon showed photos of police at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel investigating the deaths after being summoned by hotel staff. It said five bodies were found inside a room and one outside.

