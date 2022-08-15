BreakingNews
Shooting, stabbing under investigation a block apart in SW Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt

Emergency vehicles are shown in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Sunday night, Aug. 14, 2022. Three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. (Kaitlin Washburn/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Emergency vehicles are shown in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Sunday night, Aug. 14, 2022. Three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. (Kaitlin Washburn/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

National & World News
Updated 20 minutes ago
Authorities say three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago that sent visitors scrambling for safety

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said.

Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags Great America, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Chicago, the Gurnee Police Department said.

“The shooting ... was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park,” police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

According to an initial investigation, police said a white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the park's front entrance. People got out of the car and shot at another person in the parking lot before driving away, police said.

Additional detail about the suspects, including the number of people who fired shots, wasn't immediately released. Police were investigating.

A 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, had a thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, had a leg wound, police said. They were taken to a hospital and their wounds were described as non-life-threatening. A third victim had a shoulder injury and declined to be taken to a hospital.

In a statement, Six Flags Great America said park security responded immediately along with Gurnee officers.

WGN News in Chicago spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for an attraction around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running.

“‘There is an active shooter, get down, get down,’” Walker said she heard someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

Walker and her daughter climbed two fences to get where she could call her husband. Walker told WGN she was able to leave the park a short while later.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 5 miles south of the Wisconsin border. It's about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in a mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.

Editors' Picks
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure2h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams: ‘If Black men vote for me, I’ll win Georgia.’
2h ago
Former CBS46 anchor Ben Swann back to working for Russian-backed media organization
1h ago
Gigantic data center campus planned for 615-acre site south of Atlanta
2h ago
Gigantic data center campus planned for 615-acre site south of Atlanta
2h ago
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series
15h ago
The Latest
Norway bridge collapses, drivers of 2 vehicles rescued
10m ago
WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence
12m ago
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
15m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 .
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
, , , and understand your options regarding .
Learn about .
Back to Top