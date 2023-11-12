Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 spot for a record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic has secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANDREW DAMPF – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.

Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion did it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras (six years at No. 1) two years ago.

Carlos Alcaraz took the honors last year.

After this tournament, Djokovic will become the first player to hold No. 1 for 400 weeks, with Roger Federer at 310 the only other man to eclipse the 300-week mark.

If Djokovic raises the trophy next weekend, he’ll break a tie with Roger Federer and capture a record seventh title at the finals.

Djokovic has won 19 straight matches stretching back to his five-set loss to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July.

Earlier, Jannik Sinner beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4.

___

AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

