Nation & World News

Sinner rallies from 2 sets down to win the Australian Open final from Medvedev, clinches 1st major

Jannik Sinner has rallied from two sets down to win the Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev and clinch his first Grand Slam title
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By JOHN PYE – Associated Press
12 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner rallied from two sets down to take the Australian Open final from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday and clinch his first Grand Slam title.

The 22-year-old Sinner was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic’s long domination of the tournament in a semifinal upset.

He’s the first Italian to win the Australian Open title.

For 2021 U.S. Open champion Medvedev, the loss was his fifth in six major finals. The third-seeded Medvedev set a record with his fourth five-set match of the tournament and time on court at a major in the Open era, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz’s 23:40 at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Medvedev lost back-to-back finals here to Djokovic in 2021 and to Rafael Nadal — after holding a two-set lead — the following year. He won three five-set matches to reach the championship match this time and had two comebacks from two sets down. Sinner only dropped one set through six rounds — in a third-set tiebreaker against Djokovic — until his five-set comeback win on Sunday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand return to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand return to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner of Italy, rear, walks past Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner of Italy ties his shoe laces during his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a backhand to Jannik Sinner of Italy during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top