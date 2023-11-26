Sinner leads Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly 50 years with 2-0 win over Australia

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy has won its first Davis Cup title since 1976 with a 2-0 victory over Australia.

Jannik Sinner beat Alex de Miñaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday's final. Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin.

The Italians had lost the last three finals it played against Australia, which was last year's runner-up to Canada.