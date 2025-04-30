Breaking: AJC poll: Trump’s support sinks in Georgia as economic fears rise
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sinner considered taking a break from tennis before he accepted 3-month ban in doping case

Jannik Sinner was considering taking a break from tennis earlier this year before he accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency
FILE - Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file)
Updated 7 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Jannik Sinner considered taking an extended break from tennis earlier this year before he accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Asked during an interview with Italian state TV RAI if he ever thought about dropping everything, the top-ranked Sinner replied, “Yes.

“I remember before the Australian Open this year, it wasn't a very happy time,” Sinner added. “I didn’t really feel comfortable in the locker room, where we were eating. Players were looking at me differently. I said to myself, ‘Maybe I need to take some time off after Australia.’ I didn't want (the ban) though."

Sinner won his second straight Australian Open title in January.

It wasn't until February that the settlement was made in the doping case, after WADA appealed a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency to fully exonerate Sinner for what it deemed to be an accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid in March, 2024.

“I had a tough time accepting these three months. Because I knew that I didn’t do anything wrong. So why do I have to pay this price?” Sinner said. “But then we discussed it with my lawyer and about what could have happened in the worst-case scenario and so we decided to accept it.”

The handling of Sinner's case had raised questions about double standards. The positive tests weren't publicly revealed until August because Sinner successfully appealed against being provisionally banned from playing. He then won the U.S. Open in September.

The settlement also raised questions, since it conveniently allows Sinner to return next week at the Italian Open — his home tournament — and not miss any Grand Slams.

“The last year was definitely very stressful,” Sinner said in the interview, which was broadcast late Tuesday. “But we were still able to obtain incredible results. We started this year really well, too. Then what happened happened. At the start it was a bit strange to find myself in that situation. Also, a lot of things happened off the court that I didn’t expect.”

Several top players suggested that Sinner was treated too lightly.

"I don't even want to respond. Everyone is free to say what they want. For me, the important thing is that I know what happened,” Sinner said. “I don’t wish it upon anyone who is innocent to go through what I went through.”

Despite having played just one tournament this year, Sinner held on to his top ranking during his ban because No. 2 Alexander Zverev and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz didn’t win enough when he was out to overtake him.

“I miss the competition,” Sinner said. “I’m very happy that this period is done and I’m ready to play again.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

More Stories

Keep Reading

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball against Russia's Diana Shnaider during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Swiatek and Sabalenka power into Madrid quarterfinals a day after blackout. Top seed Zverev loses

Djokovic says tennis will always outlive its star players and he can feel the changes taking place

Swiatek avoids another upset against Eala at Madrid Open, Gauff recovers from 0-6 start

The Latest

This combination of photos show promotional art for, top row from left, "28 Years Later," "Another Simple Favor," "The Bad Guys 2,"" Ballerina," "Bring Her Back," "Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs," "Elio," second row from left, "F1," "Final Destination Bloodlines," "Freakier Friday," "Friendship," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Hurry Up Tomorrow," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and bottom row from left, "Jurassic World Rebirth," "Materialists," "The Naked Gun," "Smurfs," "Superman," "The Surfer," and "Thunderbolts." (Sony/Amazon/Universal/Lionsgate/A24/Sony Pictures Classics/Disney-Pixar/Warner Bros./Warner Bros./Disney/A24/Universal/Lionsgate/Sony/Universal/A24/Paramount/Paramount/Warner Bros./Roadside Attractions and Marvel-Disney via AP)

Credit: AP

Summer Movie Guide 2025: Here’s what’s coming to theaters and streaming from May to August

5m ago

Vietnam celebrates 50 years since war’s end with focus on peace and unity

12m ago

Ukraine poised to sign much anticipated mineral resources deal with the US on Wednesday

13m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.