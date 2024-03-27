Nation & World News

Sinner advances to 3rd Miami semifinal in 4 years; Alexandrova continues run by ousting Pegula

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner won his 20th match of the year to reach the Miami Open semifinals for the third time in the past four years with a victory over Tomas Machac
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, hits a return to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP



Jannik Sinner, of Italy, hits a return to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner won his 20th match of 2024 to reach the Miami Open semifinals for the third time in the past four years with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Tomas Machac on Wednesday.

Sinner, seeded second, will take on No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of last year's Miami Open final. Medvedev won that, but has lost four straight matchups since.

Medvedev advanced to the latest meeting with a 6-2, 7-6 (7) win over No. 22 seed Nicolas Jarry in a late match.

Sinner reached his fourth final four of the season and moved to 20-1 overall. He reached the finals of this event in 2021 and 2023, losing both times.

“It was a really tough match, but I was happy about the performance,” Sinner said.

Sinner, 22, said Machac served well early on and his aggressiveness kept things close for a while. But Sinner continued his fabulous run, breaking his opponent's serve four times, to move on to the next round.

“I always say when it all feels good on the court, it's easy to play tennis,” he said. "But it has to start off in a practice session when you don't feel well, but you still have to practice and this can make the difference.

“At the moment, I feel really good on the court,” he continued.

On the women's side, 14th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova followed up her win over No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek with another top-10 victory, taking down No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Alexandrova earned her first trip to a Miami Open semifinal.

“I think it's like the biggest achievement for me today on this court, and semifinal is a big bonus,” Alexandrova said.

Alexandrova will face Danielle Collins, who defeated No. 23 seed Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2.

Collins will play in the Miami semifinal round on Thursday for the first time since she made it as a qualifier six years ago.

Garcia had come off consecutive wins over Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaki and Coco Gauff. But the run fizzled out against Collins, who has won 10 of 11 sets in this tournament and needed just 80 minutes to advance.

Collins moved to 4-0 in her career against Garcia, who never had a break point in the match. Collins downplayed the dominant showing.

“Against someone like Caro, it forces me to be more concentrated, because I know I don’t want to give her an inch," Collins said.

Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia celebrates after defeating Jessica Pegula during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia shakes hands with Jessica Pegula after winning her match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia waves after defeating Jessica Pegula at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, hits a return to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Danielle Collins reacts after winning a point against Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Danielle Collins, right, shakes hands with Caroline Garcia, of France, after winning their match during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, this a return to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Danielle Collins hits a return to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, center, poses with Danielle Collins, left, and Caroline Garcia, of France, right, before their match during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Second from right is Cindy Long, administrator with the USDA. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

