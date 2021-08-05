Sinner, 19, beats Korda, 21, in 2 tiebreakers at Washington

“He's going to be dangerous in the future,” said Auger-Aliassime, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last month.

Korda and Sinner never had played against each other — or even practiced together — until this week.

“Very similar game style,” Sinner said of the duo.

He trailed 5-2 in the second set before coming back.

“He was playing better. ... I tried to find a solution as soon as possible,” Sinner said.

Korda's father won the 1992 Australian Open, his mother was ranked in the top 30 and his two sisters are golf stars, including No. 1-ranked Nelly, who shot a 62 on Thursday to take the lead in that sport at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the Washington quarterfinals, the fifth-seeded Sinner will face Steve Johnson of the U.S. Others advancing Thursday included No. 11 John Millman, who plays Brooksby next, and Denis Kudla.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was scheduled to meet No. 14 Lloyd Harris at night. That comes a day after the 20-time Grand Slam champion edged Jack Sock in three sets across more than three hours despite a painful left foot that had sidelined Nadal since the French Open.

Nadal practiced for 45 minutes Thursday afternoon and did not appear to favor that foot at all during the session.

___

Caption Sebastian Korda tosses the ball to serve against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Brandon Nakashima reaches for a shot against Denis Kudla during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Denis Kudla returns a shot against Brandon Nakashima during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot against Sebastian Korda during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass