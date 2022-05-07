Sinn Fein hails 'new era' as it wins Northern Ireland vote

O'Neill stressed that it was imperative for Northern Ireland's politicians to come together next week to form an Executive — the devolved government of Northern Ireland. If none can be formed within six months, the administration will collapse, triggering a new election and more uncertainty.

There is “space in this state for everyone, all of us together,” O’Neill said. “There is an urgency to restore an Executive and start putting money back in people’s pockets, to start to fix the health service. The people can’t wait.”

While a Sinn Fein win would signal a historic shift that shows diminishing support for unionist parties, it’s far from clear what happens next because of Northern Ireland's complicated power-sharing politics and ongoing tussles over post-Brexit arrangements.

Under a mandatory power-sharing system created by the 1998 peace agreement that ended decades of Catholic-Protestant conflict, the jobs of first minister and deputy first minister are split between the biggest unionist party and the largest nationalist one. Both posts must be filled for a government to function, but the Democratic Unionist Party has suggested it might not serve under a Sinn Fein first minister.

The DUP has also said it will refuse to join a new government unless there are major changes to post-Brexit border arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Those post-Brexit rules, which took effect after Britain left the European Union, have imposed customs and border checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. The arrangement was designed to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, a key pillar of the peace process.

But it angered many unionists, who maintain that the new checks have created a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. that undermines their British identity. In February, the DUP’s Paul Givan resigned as first minister as post-Brexit tensions triggered a fresh political crisis in Northern Ireland.

Saturday's results bring Sinn Fein's ultimate goal of a united Ireland a step closer, although Sinn Fein kept unification out of the spotlight this year during a campaign dominated by the skyrocketing cost of living.

O’Neill has said, on Irish unification, there would be no constitutional change until voters decide on it. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald indicated Friday that planning for any unity referendum could come within the next five years.

Polling expert John Curtice, a professor of political science at the University of Strathclyde, said Northern Ireland's latest electoral results are a legacy of Brexit.

“The unionist vote has fragmented because of the divisions within the community over whether or not the Northern Ireland Protocol is something that can be amended satisfactorily or whether it needs to be scrapped,” he wrote on the BBC website.

Persuading the DUP to join a new government and trying to press the EU to agree to major changes in post-Brexit arrangements will pose a headache for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he added. Johnson's own Conservative party lost at least 450 seats in Thursday's local election.

Hui reported from London.

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Caption Sinn Fein's Vice President Michelle O'Neill, centre, welebrates with party colleagues after being elected in Mid Ulster at the Medow Bank election count centre in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland, Friday, May, 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Caption Election staff begin vote counting in Belfast in the Northern Ireland Assembly election early Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. In Northern Ireland, voters are electing a new 90-seat Assembly, with polls suggesting the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein could win the largest number of seats, and the post of first minister, in what would be a historic first. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Caption Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulates party colleague Pam Cameron on her election at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election on Friday, May, 6 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Caption Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson makes a speech at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, early Saturday, May 7 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Caption Democratic Unionist Party's Edwin Poots, center, with his wife Glynis, left, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after being returned as an MLA for the Northern Ireland Assembly, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Caption Ulster Unionist Leader Doug Beattie looks on at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election count center at Meadowbank Sports arena in Magherafelt in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Caption Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, left, and Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill arrive at the election count centre in Belfast , Northern Ireland Counting is continuing across Northern Ireland in the Assembly elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Caption DUP Assembly candidate Harry Harvey celebrates being returned as an MLA at the Titanic Exhibition Centre during the count for the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)