Nation & World News

Single-engine plane crashes along Tennessee highway, killing those aboard and closing lanes

Police in Nashville say that multiple people have died after a small plane crashed Monday night near an interstate highway, shutting down multiple lanes
Emergency officials work the scene of a fatal small plane crash alongside Interstate 40 near mile marker 202, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Emergency officials work the scene of a fatal small plane crash alongside Interstate 40 near mile marker 202, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
8 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Nashville say that multiple people have died after a small plane crashed Monday night near an interstate highway, shutting down multiple lanes.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says that the single-engine plane crashed just off of Interstate 40 in the western part of the city. Police said multiple people onboard are dead. Police posted a photo of charred wreckage of the small plane in the grass along the interstate.

Transportation officials said that the eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FROM FUN TO FEAR
Family recalls Six Flags chaos; Mableton mayor calls for change5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football championship teams earn 54% less despite record Mercedes-Benz attendance
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN sign taken down, marking a symbolic end to CNN Center
8h ago

Credit: John Spink

REMOTE WORK ENDS
UPS employees return to office five days a week
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

REMOTE WORK ENDS
UPS employees return to office five days a week
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday
9h ago
The Latest
Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses, adding to victories going into Super...
12m ago
China sets an economic growth target of 5% and pledges help for consumers and property...
20m ago
Bucks don't have Antetokounmpo but still beat Clippers 113-106 for 6th straight victory
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest
11h ago
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets