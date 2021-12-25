Singer Tom Walker lauds Kate's piano skills after recording

“So I sent it over to the team and they absolutely loved it, and then a week later they came back and said ‘Um, would it be alright if the duchess played along with you?’'' he recalled. “And I was like ‘What?'"

The pair rehearsed for a few weeks.

“She picked it up so well, it’s really not easy to go from not playing with other musicians for like 10 years to jumping straight in with like a whole band you’ve never met and camera crews doing live takes that’s being filmed in Westminster Abbey so I thought it just went so well,'' he said. “She’s (a) very talented musician.”

Kate and Prince William spearheaded the program, "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas." The Westminster Abbey event was attended by those who had spent time with Kate and William during recent engagements.

Walker rose to fame after the release of his single “Leave a Light On,” in June 2018.