Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Singer Sinead O’Connor’s missing 17-year-old son found dead

Sinead O'Connor, shown during an Atlanta performance, said that her 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AJC file photo/Robb D. Cohen)
caption arrowCaption
Sinead O'Connor, shown during an Atlanta performance, said that her 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AJC file photo/Robb D. Cohen)

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/ robbsphotos.com

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/ robbsphotos.com

National & World News
42 minutes ago

LONDON — Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday after the Irish singer-songwriter notified authorities that he had gone missing.

Police said the missing person case was closed after a body was found in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 12 miles south of Dublin.

O'Connor posted on Twitter that her son, “the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Earlier, the 55-year-old singer had appealed to her son on social media not to harm himself. She noted that he had been hospitalized following two suicide attempts.

ExploreLooking back at one of singer's Atlanta performances

Shane was one of O'Connor's four children. His father was Irish musician Donal Lunny.

O’Connor first became famous for her arresting 1990 cover of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She emerged from an abusive family in Ireland and has been candid about her own struggles with mental illness.

SEEKING HELP:

Individuals with suicidal thoughts, or those who notice signs in others, can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225, which is available around the clock. All calls are free and confidential.

To find a mental health service provider, visit www.mygcal.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota says he'll seek 4th term
4m ago
As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive
9m ago
3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests
9m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top