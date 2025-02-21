Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks

The NHL declined comment on the situation.

Fans in Boston lightly booed the song, though it was soon drowned out by Kreviazuk's singing. The crowd in Montreal booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to U.S. tournament games at Bell Centre last week, more vociferously before the team faced Canada.

Tensions have risen between the neighbors and longtime allies over the past several weeks as Trump since being inaugurated has suggested multiple times that Canada become the 51st U.S. state, in relation to a trade dispute, and threatened a series of tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that will never happen.

The subject of Canada becoming the 51st state was brought up Thursday during a news conference with David McGuinty, Canada’s Public Safety Minister.

“Sounds like President Trump is worried about the outcome of the hockey game,” McGuinty said. “Canada is a sovereign and independent country. It has been for over 150 years and will remain so. This discussion of 51st state is a non-starter.”

Trump called the U.S. team prior to their morning skate Thursday to wish players luck in the game. Players told reporters in Boston it was an honor to hear from him, with defenseman Noah Hanifin saying, “Hopefully we can get the win tonight for our country and for Trump.”

