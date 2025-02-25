Singer-musician Rhiannon Giddens calls off Kennedy Center show, citing Trump takeover

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning singer-musician Rhiannon Giddens has become the latest artist to call off an appearance at the Kennedy Center, which has been in upheaval since President Donald Trump forced out the center's leadership and was elected chair of the board of trustees.

Trump's takeover of the center is part of his broad campaign against “woke” culture.

“I have decided to cancel my show at The Kennedy Center on May 11, 2025 and move it to The Anthem,” she wrote on social media, referring to a separate Washington, D.C. venue. “The Kennedy Center show was booked long before the current administration decided to take over this previously non-political institution.”