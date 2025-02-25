Singer-musician Rhiannon Giddens calls off Kennedy Center show, citing Trump takeover

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning singer-musician Rhiannon Giddens has become the latest artist to call off an appearance at the Kennedy Center, which has been in upheaval since President Donald Trump forced out the center's leadership and was elected chair of the board of trustees.
Trump's takeover of the center is part of his broad campaign against “woke” culture.
“I have decided to cancel my show at The Kennedy Center on May 11, 2025 and move it to The Anthem,” she wrote on social media, referring to a separate Washington, D.C. venue. “The Kennedy Center show was booked long before the current administration decided to take over this previously non-political institution.”
Giddens is an eclectic roots music performer known for co-founding the Carolina Chocolate Drops and for such collaborations with Francesco Turrisi as the Grammy winning "They're Calling Me Home." In 2022, she helped write the Pulitzer Prize winning opera "Omar." She is also a recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" grant.
Actor Issa Rae, author Louise Penny and the rock band Low Cut Connie also have canceled scheduled Kennedy Center events. Singer-songwriter Victoria Clark went ahead with her Feb. 15 show, but on stage wore a T-shirt reading "ANTI TRUMP AF."
Supported by government money and private donations and attracting millions of visitors each year, the Kennedy Center is a 100-foot high complex featuring a concert hall, opera house and theater, along with a lecture hall, meeting spaces and a “Millennium Stage” that has been the site for free shows.
Until Trump in his first term, presidents have routinely attended the honors ceremony, even in the presence of artists who disagreed with them politically.
Featured
Credit: Screenshot
White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers
The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.
New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival
My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.